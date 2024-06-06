Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at $648,736,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.