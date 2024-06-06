Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 143 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RPV opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.