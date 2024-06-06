Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $278.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

