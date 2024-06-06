Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

