Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $664,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.