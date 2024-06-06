Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,109 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Barclays by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.6 %

BCS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.