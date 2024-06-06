Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of American Public Education worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APEI opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

