Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 130,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 433,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

