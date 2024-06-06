Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 113.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Qiagen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,385,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,550,000 after acquiring an additional 77,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

