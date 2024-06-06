Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

