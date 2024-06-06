Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

