Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 195 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

CR opened at $147.33 on Thursday. Crane has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

