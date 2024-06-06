Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

