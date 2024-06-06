Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MNA stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

