Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.24 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

