Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

