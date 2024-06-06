Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

