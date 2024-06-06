Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $113,023.68 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oscar Health Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OSCR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
