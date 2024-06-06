Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $2.20. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 10,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

