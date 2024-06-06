Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.20 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 756.05 ($9.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 715.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 667.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 439.18 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 868 ($11.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Hill acquired 248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.96 ($2,151.13). In related news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52) per share, with a total value of £3,158.75 ($4,047.09). Also, insider Peter Hill acquired 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,151.13). 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

