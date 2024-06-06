Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAP opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 207.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

