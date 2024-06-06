Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in CEMEX by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 653,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

