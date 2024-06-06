Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,980,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYH opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.