Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEFA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

