Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

