Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 14,355 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 439,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 52,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.