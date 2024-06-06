Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of TME opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

