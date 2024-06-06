Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after buying an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,288,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 687,741 shares of company stock valued at $59,520,450. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

