Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.5 %

EME stock opened at $378.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.10 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

