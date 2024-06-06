Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARI opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -179.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

