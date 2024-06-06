Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

