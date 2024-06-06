Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,829,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,943. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.