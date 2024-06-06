Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Paper by 19.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.