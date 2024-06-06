Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

