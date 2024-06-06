Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.43. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $190.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

