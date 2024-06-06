Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.