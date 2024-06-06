Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after buying an additional 196,517 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.