Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.