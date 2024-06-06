Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,084 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.