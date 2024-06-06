Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,201 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

