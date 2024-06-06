Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Sells 6,100 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.17. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Further Reading

