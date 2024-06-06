PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $41,097.42 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,638,670.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sang Young Lee bought 14,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $209,580.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sang Young Lee bought 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90.60.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile



PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

