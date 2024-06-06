Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $3,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

