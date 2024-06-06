Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,776.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,944.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,834.72. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,303.93 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

