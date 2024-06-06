Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,947,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

