Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.