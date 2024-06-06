Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,722 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

