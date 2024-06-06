PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 2.4 %

PNNT opened at $7.69 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.49.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

