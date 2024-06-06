Peter McGrath Buys 770,083 Shares of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 770,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,515.23 ($32,560.56).

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

