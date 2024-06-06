Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MAV opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,842,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,658.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 155,233 shares of company stock worth $1,245,217.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

